Skip to Main Content
1 Million Dollar Westminster Dog Show Bracket Challenge
Pick the perfect bracket and you
Could win $1 Million!*

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is February 13th and 14th, can you pick the champions? Register or Log In below to make your selections.

Expand to watch Dog Show 101

Dog Show 101

Every year one dog is named Best In Show Champion at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. But how exactly does that dog make his or her way to the winner’s circle?

Curious about the front runners making their way through the dog show circuit this year? Check out the AKC top 100. 98 of the dogs featured on this list are fueled by extraordinary nutrition of Purina® Pro Plan®.**

**The handler or owner of these champions may have received Purina® Pro Plan® dog food as Purina ambassadors.

Register

Fill out the form to get started.

Already signed up? Log In to see your bracket.

 

PLEASE ENTER YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS IN ALL LOWERCASE LETTERS.

 

PASSWORD MUST CONTAIN AT LEAST 1 DIGIT, 1 SPECIAL CHARACTER,
1 LOWERCASE CHARACTER, 1 UPPERCASE CHARACTER, AND MUST BE
AT LEAST 8 CHARACTERS LONG.

I Have A:

Please verify that you are not a robot.

By clicking submit I agree to receiving email and other marketing communications specific to the Westminster Bracket Challenge and receive future emails from Purina Pro Plan Dog. I certify that I am at least 18 years of age and have read and agree with the Official Rules, Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy and About Our Ads.

Loading...

  • HAVING TROUBLE LOGGING IN? HERE ARE SOME TROUBLESHOOTING TIPS.

     

    *$1 Million prize will be split evenly among verified winners.

    ** The handler or owner of these champions may have received Purina® Pro Plan® dog food as Purina ambassadors.

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entry period ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on 2/13/17. See Official Rules for details. Sponsored by Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, Checkerboard Square, St. Louis, MO 63164.

    Frequently Asked Questions

Watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show LIVE ON FS1

Also streaming live on FOX Sports GO

  • Monday, February 13th
    8pm - 11pm ET
  • Fox Sports One Logo
  • Tuesday, February 14th
    8pm - 11pm ET
10 straight Westminster Best In Show Champions were fueled by Purina Pro Plan. **

  • **The handler or owner of these champions may have received Purina® Pro Plan® dog food as Purina ambassadors.